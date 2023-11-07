Whitmer star Nigel Hayes-Davis holds inaugural youth basketball camp

Hayes-Davis, a former Wisconsin star and current European professional, welcomed 275 kids free of charge to learn from himself, family members and other coaches.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A full circle moment took place Monday inside Whitmer High School's gymnasium. One of their greatest athletes returned home to host his first youth basketball camp.

"It's great, it's the longest I've been in Toledo for a while and I'm staying here specifically for the camp," Nigel Hayes-Davis said. "I want to make sure the kids have a great time, so it's great to be back."

For two days, boys and girls in grades 3-8 received an opportunity to grow as players and have fun along the way. For Hayes-Davis himself, he scored a personal putback of his own through the hometown event.

"I can see the smiles on the kids' faces, they're happy to be here," Hayes-Davis said. "The kids who have heard of me, the kids who watched me play, and the parents who have known me grow up through the district ... I can see that they're happy. A lot of them have told me how happy they are that I'm doing something like this."

He tells WTOL 11 that he plans to grow this camp next year and continue to give back to the community that raised him.

"Hopefully next year we can have more people contribute after seeing what I can with the help I got from these businesses," Hayes-Davis said. "With more help, maybe we can move it to a bigger venue and have more kids. I can do more for the kids and that's really what it's about."

Hayes-Davis recently finished his sixth pro basketball season. Following two Final Four trips in college as a Wisconsin Badger, he spent his rookie season in the NBA before heading to Europe where he now plays in Istanbul, Turkey.