Whiteford football set to embark on another state run

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Nine months ago, at Ford Field in Detroit, Whiteford secured its second-ever state championship. The team defeated Ubly 26-20 to cap its undefeated season.

The Bobcats also had an undefeated season when they won their first state championship in 2017.

Standing atop the Division 8 landscape in Michigan creates a label that now follows the 2023 Bobcats this upcoming season.

"We're not champions until we do it again," senior linebacker Drew Knaggs said.

When it comes to their mindset, the past is the past. The team's focus has shifted to the present and a new journey.

"We're going to do a lot of great things this season," Knaggs said. "As you can see in practice, we're working hard every day. I'm excited to finally hit somebody that's not in a Whiteford uniform."

That opportunity will come Friday night at Blissfield where the Bobcats kick off their season.

"A champion's effort, I want to see us come out on the field with the intensity we expect our kids to play at," Whiteford head coach Todd Thieken said.

Experience is returning for Whiteford mainly in the skill position. Yet replacing a do-it-all talent that was all-state quarterback Shea Ruddy is still a work in progress.

"The experience that they have with our seniors and offensive line, I told the two of them last night that they don't have to be the guy that Shea was last year," Thieken said.

The second-year head coach is referring to senior Ryin Ruddy, Shea's younger brother, and freshman Tre Eitniear, who remain in a battle to lead the offense. No matter who takes the starting quarterback spot, the team has already shown signs of growth each day.

"Everyone is stepping up and taking accountability for the jobs they're doing as far as a new lineman and a new quarterback," senior cornerback Hunter DeBarr said. "Everyone is willing to learn, the effort level is there it's just a matter of getting guys in-game experience."

Although last year's title run doesn't guide the Bobcats, it does provide perspective and added motivation for a return to football's biggest stage.

"They know what it takes, they know nothing is going to be given," Thieken said. "They know you're not just going to come out on the field and go through the motions."

One of his senior captains took it a step further and emphasized the importance of winning each day throughout the fall.

"Our expectations are to treat every day like it's state championship week and that will fuel our mindset a little bit more," Knaggs said.