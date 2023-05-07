Whiteford's Aly VanBrandt tabbed MHSSCA 'Miss Softball' for position players

The Indiana University signee also earned 1st team All-State in 2023 and holds five career school records.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Before heading off to Indiana University next month for the next chapter of her career, Aly VanBrandt left one last mark in Ottawa Lake. Last week, the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association announced its 2023 winners for the Miss Softball award.

She received the prestigious award, which marked the first in program history.

"There's a lot of talented seniors and I'm just pretty surprised they picked me," VanBrandt said. "I'm definitely honored and thankful that they chose me."

The MHSSCA nominates one senior from each of the four state divisions in Michigan for a pitcher award and position player award. VanBrandt, who played shortstop at Whiteford Agricultural Schools, joins Melissa Taylor (Summerfield, 1997 position player) and Meghan Beaubian (St. Mary's Catholic Central, 2017 pitcher) as the third Monroe County athlete to win a Miss Softball honor.

Part of the association's criteria includes off-the-field characteristics as well as on-the-field talent. VanBrandt checks both boxes with ease and capped her high school campaign with five school records that include career runs (202), career hits (220) and career batting average (.641).

"It's great to get all the records and stuff, but it's great to be recognized with something like this," VanBrandt said. "It's pretty big and it feels special."

A 1st team All-State selection as well, she helped guide the Bobcats to a runner-up finish last month in the MHSSCAA Division 3 title game.

On deck for the recent Whiteford graduate is a jump into college. VanBrandt committed to play for Indiana University in her junior year. Further recognized as one of the best players in Michigan with the "Miss Softball" accolade, the future Hoosier told WTOL 11 that it helps build belief heading into Big Ten play next season.

"Getting this makes me feel a little more confident in myself and ready to go onto the next level," VanBrandt said.

Next month, Aly VanBrandt will take her talents to Bloomington but before she joins Indiana…the Whiteford star had one more accomplishment to cross off her high school to-do list & it marks one of the BIGGEST



Hear from the Bobcat phenom tonight on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/WpiwFdI3HW — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 5, 2023