Rockets ready for home opener with new game day features

Fans will notice new food, tailgating and signage throughout the Glass Bowl this season when UToledo football plays at home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo will play in front of its home crowd for the first time in the 2023 football season when the Rockets host Texas Southern on Saturday. While home openers are always cause for excitement, there are new additions to the game day experience, too.

That list of new items includes recently installed chairbacks located in Section 5, Rows N-RR on the home side of the 50-yard line. The upgraded seats are primarily for season ticket holders.

"Looked at a lot of different options and our team poured in a ton of hours starting in January," UT Athletic Director Bryan Blair said. "We looked at all of the things in the Glass Bowl and these chairs are just one of the many new features you'll see at the Glass Bowl this fall."

Designed to be weatherproof and durable, the seats provide an elevated level of comfort for select fans. Also inside the stadium are new options at the concession stands.

"We want the party to come inside the stadium. What's a good party without some good food?" Blair said. "From walking tacos to turkey legs and everything in between, we'll have some new concession options all priced under $5."

A new "pocket friendly" pricing system helps lower costs while enjoying items like Philly cheesesteaks, wings and more. The Glass Bowl will also feature new social media locations for sharing photos along with games and activities.

"We've called it the biggest party in Toledo for a reason," Blair said. "We want you and 25,000 of your best friends to come hang out with us and party. 3:30-7:30 (p.m.), have a great time and go home with a win."

Outside the home of the Rockets, tailgating will look a bit different as well. Students will move closer to the stadium with a designated area in Lot 8 on the south end. "Touchdown Town" will be marked as a pregame kid zone for family activities near the Paul Hotmer soccer field. And the "Rocket Walk," which takes place two and a half hours before kickoff, is now marked with rocket logos in the parking lot to lead the team into their locker room.

"A lot of music, a lot of energy and we want to high-five those young men coming into the Glass Bowl," Blair said. "Then, we roll into the tailgate as we'll have a band, a huge LED screen and games playing throughout the day. A lot of festive energy in the parking lot to start."

Rocket Week helps kick off the festivities, bonding Toledo football and the community together. A list of some activities include:

On-campus pep rally in front of Student Union, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m

Downtown Pep Rally at Lunch at Levis, Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Performance by comedian Colin Jost at Savage Arena, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

As for the game, UT is coming off a tough loss to Illinois on the road 30-28. Quarterback Dequan Finn accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns. Senior Terrance Taylor led the way on defense with three tackles for loss. Both earned MAC West Player of the Week honors.

"I think we have one of the most entertaining football teams in America," Blair said. "So, you add all that together with all of the features you'll see and I think it makes for a great way to spend your Saturday in September."

Toledo and Texas Southern kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game can also be watched on ESPN+.