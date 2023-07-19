Toledo 7-year-old gears up for Amateur National Motocross Championship

Jerry Urbanowski III has qualified for the summer event in back-to-back seasons.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are some families that you can point to and quickly realize that it's their sport. In the Urbanowski family's Toledo household, motocross is that calling.

Seven-year-old Jerry Urbanowski III first hopped on two wheels at the age of one. He then quickly elevated up the ranks.

"I had him riding a motorcycle with no training wheels when he was two," his father, Jerry Urbanowski, Jr., said.

There have not been many days in Jerry's seven years of life that haven't consisted of speed and dirt. In fact, he has even shifted to a level that's among the best in the country.

"It's an amazing feeling. There have been times I cried," Urbanowski, Jr., said. "It's awesome. Just to see everything come together and be where he's at right now."

Despite his young age, Jerry has already experienced success. He's won local races at Sandusky Valley and in Michigan.

When asked what drives his ambitions, Jerry said "that you have to challenge other people."

It makes sense as racing is a test of skill and brain power. The sport itself can take a toll, but Jerry has proven he's up for the battle.

After experiencing some bad luck in South Carolina earlier this year, Jerry took to the MidEast Regional where he finished first in two of the three races. That performance qualified him for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship that runs from July 31 to Aug. 5.

"The goal is to get to Lorettas and be one of the fastest kids in the nation," Jerry said. "That's when you have factory rides watching you and that's when you can be potentially a pro."

Loretta Lynn's Ranch, home of the country music star, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. It draws hundreds of racers nationwide to compete in one of the biggest annual motocross competitions.

It's not an easy event to reach. Only 42 riders from across the nation in each class can compete. Yet, Jerry will be making his second consecutive appearance in the Micro 1 4-6 Shaft class.

"The things that these little kids can do at this age, it's impressive and it blows my mind," Urbanowski, Jr., said. "When I was his age I couldn't do that. It's pretty cool watching him learn, improve and everything that develops with the whole riding. It's pretty awesome."

Next year, his son will jump up in class and ride a larger bike.