'It wasn't about me' | St. John's alum Brian Dooley gives away scholarship to help teammate

The two-time All MAC selection chose to help fellow offensive lineman Zack Conti who was struggling financially as a walk-on.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Last week, hearts all over the country warmed up after Eastern Michigan football released a team video showcasing an unprecedented act of kindness. Graduate student and St. John's alum Brian Dooley gave away his scholarship on Thursday (Aug. 3) to fellow offensive lineman Zack Conti.

A moment that just so happened to come on the same day Dooley made the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist, an award given annually to the top community servant in college football.

"A lot of people usually don't hear their moms cry a lot. When she started crying it hit me that I knew I was doing the right thing," Dooley said. "It wasn't about me, it was all about Conti just because he put in the work for it and I respected that. I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

Prior to this season, Conti didn't know if he could play this fall because of school expenses. For the past couple years he had been working as a landscaper and recently found out that his mother needed a kidney.

The Trenton, MI native walked onto the Eagles program in 2019 but had yet to receive a scholarship ... until Dooley stepped in.

"A guy who works this hard, he deserves the spotlight. He's doing this for his family and his mom needs a kidney," Dooley said. "I just wanted to give him a scholarship so he cannot worry about school, not worry about paying for food and stuff outside of school. If me giving my scholarship to him means he doesn't have to deal with that stuff, by any means he can take it."

Dooley, a two-time All-MAC offensive lineman, has two classes remaining to earn his Masters Degree. On the other hand, Conti still has 1-2 years left of school, which helped reinforce Dooley's decision to pass off his scholarship.

Eastern Michigan football begins their season at home on Sept. 1 against Howard.

Putting the TEAM FIRST isn't easy, but to Team 132 it is #TheStandard...



CULTURE MATTERS! Congratulations, @zackconti54 #ETOUGH ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/m2zKzrYgCa — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) August 3, 2023