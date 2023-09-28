Basketball performer shatters rim at St. Francis pep rally

St. Francis de Sales hosted an eighth-grade visitation on Wednesday that ended with broken glass and a gymnasium full of excitement.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every September, the doors open up to eighth graders getting a first look at high school. What took place at St. Francis de Sales on Wednesday will be a memory they'll never forget.

A basketball performance team known as the Detroit Pistons' Extreme performed in front of a packed Knights gymnasium. Trampolines and athleticism were the scheduled attraction, but just a few minutes into their routine that quickly changed.

One of the performers ended up shattering the rim following a dunk. Glass spilled onto a mat below the hoop and, luckily, no one got hurt.

WTOL 11 confirmed that the stunt was not intentional and that the school actually has two replacements on site. That's because St. Francis alum Janiyah Neal broke a rim during a game in 2019, which marked the only other time this has happened at the school.

St. Francis will be holding another visitation on Thursday.

The event is carried out by all area Catholic high schools, with eighth-grade visitors attending as students from local Catholic elementaries. The pep assembly is just one feature during visitation alongside tours of the buildings and a look inside some of the classrooms.

The @DetroitPistons Extreme Team brought the house down today at Visitation - and some glass!#SFSknights #vj pic.twitter.com/7hoQ8GZcoH — St. Francis de Sales School (@SFSKnights) September 27, 2023

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.