'Personal to me' | Springfield volleyball senior digs out career mark on special night

Kelsey Brooks surpassed 1,000 career digs during a "Volley For A Cure" match on Monday. Brooks lost her aunt and grandmother to cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Ohio — "Pink Outs" are a theme recognized all throughout sports, uniting athletes and communities to help raise money and awareness for the fight against cancer.

On Monday night, that cause dug a little deeper on the volleyball court when Springfield hosted Maumee in a Volley For A Cure match.

On top of two former Northern Lakes League members squaring off, the stage also set up for a career milestone.

"I knew I was close, but I've always wanted to do something big with this since I was little," senior Blue Devil Kelsey Brooks said. "I've accomplished what I know I'm capable of."

The star libero needed five digs against the Panthers to surpass 1,000 at Springfield High School. That mark didn't take long to achieve for Brooks as she earned that tally within the first set.

"To be able to do it on an incredible night when the community is out here to support us and do it in front of the fans," head coach McKenna Reitz said. "She didn't stop there, which is amazing. That's the type of player she is and the type of character she represents every single day."

Brooks is on pace to break the school record for career digs, a record that has stood since 2006. Following her performance on Monday night, she became just the fourth player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs and the second athlete under the guidance of Reitz.

The accomplishment is special in its own right, but it carries a bit more weight given who Brooks was playing for. Both her aunt and her grandmother passed away due to cancer.

"I love this night because it's really special to me and it's really personal to me," Brooks said. "Playing for this great cause is just amazing. I hope they're proud of me, but I'm always doing everything I can for them."

Her purpose further elevated the emotions of her unforgettable performance.

On the bench, that impact could be felt as well.

"A lot of people think I have breast cancer, just because of how I look and not having hair," said Reitz, who has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. "It's allowed me to meet a lot of people, a lot of survivors who are fighting because they're the ones asking me if I'm going through treatment."

Although alopecia is not a form of cancer, Reitz continues to use her platform to influence others, like she did on Monday night.

"What I've learned is that there are amazing women who are fighting the good fight every single day and have empowered me through my journey," Reitz said. "It has allowed me to stand tall every single day."

Through donations, a bake sale and a 50/50 raffle, Springfield raised more than $1,300 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which will hold its annual race in Toledo on Sept. 23.

Springfield's volleyball team ended the night with a straight set victory over Maumee as well. The Blue Devils are 13-1 on the season.

The special night was highlighted by the infectious play of Brooks.

"To see her represent Springfield on the court in that libero jersey and to see her grow every single year, that's why we coach," Reitz said.