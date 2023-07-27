Perrysburg's Marcus Blaze eager to wrestle at world championships

The two-time state champion will be competing overseas for the first time in his career as he represents Team USA at the 2023 U17 World Championships.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — There are not many stages of wrestling where Marcus Blaze hasn't flourished. Next week, however, he will be representing Perrysburg overseas.

The No. 1-ranked 126-pound wrestler, according to FloWrestling, has earned a spot at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Blaze is a part of Team USA's Freestyle team and will compete in the 55-kilogram weight class.

"I'm super excited and I feel like I'm prepared, so that excites me even more," Blaze said. "Haven't wrestled overseas ever so it'll be a new experience and I'm going to soak everything in."

According to his family, he's the first Yellow Jacket to compete in the event and is seeded No. 4 among his weight class. In 2023 alone, Blaze has already won a national championship (which earned him a spot at Worlds) and a State Championship (second overall).

Now, he hopes to add world champion to his resume.

"It's definitely like a flex I would say," Blaze said. "It's something cool that you can say you represented a great county."

Blaze is labeled as one of the top recruits in the country and this trip serves as another opportunity toward Olympic goals. He chose to forego another trip to Fargo, North Dakota, where he won a national title last summer, so that he could experience the weight of a world stage.

"I know a lot of people have said that it's awesome over in Istanbul, Turkey, it's a place to see," Blaze said. "It's definitely different after watching some stuff and listening to some people talk. I just want to go over and see how different it is."

Blaze will begin the competition on Aug. 4.