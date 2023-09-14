Little Buck: Napoleon installs new field to enhance game day experience for kids

A painted grass field located near the home of the Wildcats provides a new element of fun for Napoleon fans.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — There's one thing you can count on when it comes to a sporting event and that's the excitement kids bring with them when attending games. Specifically football where many boys and girls find time to play on nearby grass.

Napoleon High School noticed that and thanks to the internet , they found a way to enhance that experience. In week two of the season when the Wildcats held their home opener, they unveiled 'Little Buck.'

A smaller painted replica of Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium (The Buck), which is located right next to the field. The new surface gives youth their own personalized place to have fun and emulate players competing on Friday nights.

"We've always had kids playing around, so now we have an opportunity for them to have a place to play," Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham said. "Friday night lights in Napoleon, it's a community event so that's what this does."

The new addition falls on the 25th anniversary of 'The Buck' being built, home of Napoleon football.

With kids now given a chance to play in their own right, the game day experience for Wildcat fans adds a new element. One that Ham believes is already making a positive impact.

"It brings the community together and allows for the kids to go play," Ham said. "Be able to play over there and then hopefully have dreams of playing on the big field someday."

"It was nice to be able to do something for the community and get the kids out here and get them a safe place to run around and have fun," said Sean Groll, building and ground maintenance for Napoleon Schools said.

The Wildcats next home game will be on Friday, Sept. 22 when they welcome in Fremont Ross.

Then on Friday, Sept. 29, a home game against Bowsher, they will hold a 25th anniversary celebration of Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium.

A huge thanks to our maintenance staff for painting the “Little Buck” for our young Wildcats to play on during games! Please remember to respect each other and the area! We want to do it the Wildcat Way! Can’t wait to see the Buck packed tomorrow night! Go Cats! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/6vjJZQu5oi — NHSAthletics (@Napoleonsports) August 24, 2023