WATCH: Bedford's Joey Wiemer doubles in first MLB at bat with Brewers

Wiemer, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, made his MLB debut Saturday in Chicago.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bedford High School graduate Joey Wiemer wasted little time making an impact during his first game as a Milwaukee Brewer.

Wiemer made his MLB debut on Saturday and swung at the first pitch he saw. He slapped a 91 mph fastball the other way down the right field line and legged it out for a double.

"I like strikes, so I try to swing at those," Wiemer told reporters after the game. "It's always nice to get the lid off. It was amazing. I don't really have a lot of words. It'll definitely settle in tonight."

Wiemer's parents were in attendance at Wrigley Field to see their son's first big league hit.

The outfielder was ranked the No. 3 prospect in the Brewers organization and No. 90 overall, according to MLB Pipeline. He was preparing for the Nashville Sounds season opener in Triple A when he got the news he was being called up.

He went 1-for-2 on Saturday and 1-for-5 Sunday with a run scored.

"The weight's off the shoulders, so now I get to go out there and just play," Wiemer said after Saturday's game.

Wiemer was born in Sylvania before graduating from Bedford High School just across the border in Temperance, Mich.

Wiemer went on to play at the University of Cincinnati and was selected by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He hit .274 with 48 home runs, 148 RBI and 61 stolen bases in two years of minor league ball.