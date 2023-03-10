Golfers score albatross on same course, same hole one month apart

Two golfers,Chad Waterstradt and Bill Lietaert, at Dundee Golf Club in Michigan scored an albatross on the same hole exactly one month apart.

DUNDEE, Mich. — You’ve heard of a hole-in-one, but what about an albatross?

Chad Waterstradt and Bill Lietaert, both 52, achieved the golf feat of scoring three under par one month apart on the same hole at the same course in Dundee, Michigan.

“Hole-in-ones are neat, but to get an albatross is phenomenal," Waterstradt, a former collegiate golfer and Dundee Golf Club member, said. “The likelihood is very odd. I mean, I think the odds are one in six million."

Waterstradt and Lietaert, a fellow club member, defied those odds. Lietaert sank his albatross on Aug. 1 and Waterstradt followed suit on Aug. 31.

Lietaert and Waterstradt did not know each other prior to their respective accomplishments. But for each, it started out as just another day.

“We play in a league here every Tuesday and it was four of us playing," Lietaert said. "I was watching it go, it just went right in. Couldn’t believe it, never done anything else like it."

Waterstradt grew up playing at Dundee Golf Club. Despite other golfing achievements, he said this one takes the cake.

"It’s always on your mind, but ‘til you actually see yourself do it or go in the hole you don’t expect it," he said. “I got three hole in ones, but that was amazing."

Both men plan to continue to golf for fun, but have an extra layer of confidence with their feat.