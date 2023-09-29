Clay High School unites student clubs for toy drive at homecoming game

All toys will be donated to Lucas County Children Services and the Oregon Christmas basket.

OREGON, Ohio — With the holidays on the horizon, the spirit of giving has begun at Clay High School. The marching band and a student group known as Volunteer Focus are teaming up to collect toys at Friday's homecoming football game.

Volunteer Focus facilitates volunteer hours for students to help them with scholarships and jobs, all while giving back to the community.

"With homecoming coming up and a big crowd coming, the kids thought this would be the perfect opportunity to try to get as many toys as we can for as many kids as we can and reach the most amount of people," said Volunteer Focus advisor Chris Walendzak.

The Eagles musicians are in charge of concessions, so as an incentive to get more people involved, their peers saw an opportunity to come together as a joint venture.

If you bring an unopened toy to the game and donate it in the toy box, you will receive a free popcorn.

"I think it’s good for the community to come together," said Remi Galyas, a Volunteer Focus member. "In my time at Clay, I’ve never seen anything like this before so I’m excited to be a part of it."

All toys will be donated to Lucas County Children Services and the Oregon Christmas basket.