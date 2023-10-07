Bowling Green returns to MAC play with shutout loss against Miami Redhawks

It was a tough loss for the Falcons, just one week after beating the ACC's Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

OXFORD, Ohio — Brett Gabbert was 15 of 18 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) eased past Bowling Green 27-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Miami (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its first 2-0 MAC start since 2010. The RedHawks' lone loss came against the Miami Hurricanes in a season opener.

Bowling Green (2-4, 0-2) was held to just nine first downs and 135 yards.

Gabbert added nine carries for 47 yards. Rashad Amos had a touchdown rushing and Kenny Tracy ran for a team-high 58 yards. Tracy and Nate Muersch each had a receiving touchdown, and Joe Wilkins Jr. made six catches for 70 yards.

Graham Nicholson made a 52-yard field goal to make it 24-0 and he added a 30-yarder in the fourth.

Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth combined to complete 11 of 23 passes for 72 yards for Bowling Green. Bazelak's interception was thrown right to Ty Wise.

Bowling Green's next game is against Buffalo on October 14

