MAUMEE, Ohio — One of the things we can still get out and do is play some golf in these trying times. The Maumee Sports Mall driving range is still open. Mike Stone is the Assistant Club Pro over at Belmont Country Club, and during all of this, he’s still out here giving lessons.

“I’ve been limiting what I do,” said Stone who played in the 1999 US Open. “I’ve taken all the preventative measures, protected with Lysol, and cleaning. Keeping my distance. I’m usually pretty hands-on, but I let my lessons know that I will be six-feet away most of the time and doing everything I can do keep myself and my clients safe.”

While Stone is giving lessons, his clients are trying to navigate through things as well. Scott Louderback is a local dentist. He had to close his office yesterday. During this stretch of time, golf is the one thing that feels routine in a world that is anything but routine.

“Just to try to do something normal, which is hard, because nothing is normal right now.” said Louderback.

“Some people have said it’s a little therapeutic,” said Stone. “Just to get outside and hit some golf balls because everybody is either stuck at home or things are very quiet. Some people have enjoyed just coming out hitting golf balls and I’ve seen the range has been open here and at least we’re outside.”

Stone’s professional schedule has been put on hold as well. He’s still playing golf competitively and some of his biggest tournaments have been canceled. Professionally, and personally, this has been a difficult time for Stone, but he’s trying to make the best of each day.

RELATED: Rogers sophomore receives surprise reward for stopping a bully

RELATED: Toledo's Marreon Jackson to enter name into NBA Draft