Three weeks after beating Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship, Ohio State will look to get one step closer to another national title.

On Saturday, the second-ranked Buckeyes will face No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Semifinal Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of the contest will advance to the College Football Championship Game in New Orleans on Jan. 13, where they'll meet No. 1 LSU, who beat No 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl Semifinal earlier on Saturday.

Despite possessing the higher ranking, Ohio State enters Saturday's showdown in the desert as a 2-point underdog against the defending national champion. Coming off an undefeated 2018 season, the Tigers lay claim to a 13-0 record and are riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 28 games.

Saturday's showdown will possess no shortage of star power with Clemson possessing one of the nation's most talented quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State laying claim to two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has won two of the last three national championships (2016, 2018), while Ryan Day is currently in his first season as the Buckeyes' head coach.

What follows is a live blog of Saturday's semifinal contest between Ohio State and Clemson, complete with highlights and analysis.

Second quarter

14:11: Ohio State 13, Clemson 0: A J.K. Dobbins 64-yard run sets up another Blake Haubeil field goal after a Dobbins touchdown reception is overturned after review.

First quarter

0:53: Ohio State 10, Clemson 0: Clemson goes three and out with a Tyler Friday sack on third and 2 forcing the Tigers to punt for the second straight drive.

2:47: Ohio State 10, Clemson 0: Ohio State takes over at its own 9 yard line and despite gaining some breathing room on a K.J. Hill first down, the Buckeyes are forced to punt for the first time all night.

6:05: Ohio State 10, Clemson 0: Clemson again moves the ball but is unable to do more than that with a Trevor Lawrence incomplete pass on 3rd and 4 leading to a Tiger punt.

8:35: Ohio State 10, Clemson 0: J.K. Dobbins breaks off a 68-yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead.

8:44: Ohio State 3, Clemson 0: Clemson puts together an impressive opening drive, but the Tigers are unable to put points on the board, missing a 49-yard field goal.

12:03: Ohio State 3, Clemson 0: Ohio State puts together an impressive opening drive, highlighted by freshman Garrett Wilson's circus catch, but stalls in the red zone. Buckeyes take an early 3-0 lead after a Blake Haubeil 21-yard field goal.

RELATED: Preview: No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson in College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl

RELATED: 'Fight as a team': Ohio State football releases hype video ahead of Fiesta Bowl

RELATED: Nike selling LeBron James Ohio State 'alumni' jersey

RELATED: Report: Browns could target Urban Meyer in potential coaching search

RELATED: Boston College hires Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley as coach

RELATED: Justin Fields, Chase Young named finalists for the Heisman Trophy