Liberty-Benton defeated Cincinnati Hills Christian in straight sets in a first-ever-appearance at states.

The Eagles went on an 11-1 run in the first set, cruising to victory. The second and third sets were much tighter. Liberty-Benton took the second set 25-22.

They found themselves trailing in the third set 21-16. That's when they went on a run to tie the game up at 21.

Liberty-Benton lead 26-25, needing one point to close out the match. Cincinnati Hills' hit out of the middle went long, sending Liberty-Benton to the Division III state championship.

"Kind of a pinch yourself moment," said senior Caitlin Elseser. "We're really here. We're really at state finals."

Sophomore Izzy Granger and Freshman Karis Willow both lead the team with 11 kills. Senior Caitlin Elseser not far behind adding eight kills.

"We know our number is going on the wall back home," said head coach Julie Todd. "But it might as well be on the right side of the wall with the state champions."

The seniors on this team had Head Coach Julie Todd as their coach since eighth grade. Their final match together will be Saturday morning at Wright State against Independence.

Saturday will be a busy day for Liberty-Benton fans. With so much success they have a lot of games to look forward to.