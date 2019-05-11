FINDLAY, Ohio — “It’s a great week here,” said Liberty-Benton football coach Tim Nichols.

“This year has been so amazing,” said Liberty-Benton volleyball coach Julie Todd.

“All the hoopla around the Liberty-Benton community not just the girls soccer team is really exciting,” said Liberty-Benton soccer coach Mark Pagano.

It’s a great time to be an Eagle. Liberty-Benton has their volleyball and girls soccer team in the state final four, and football is in the playoffs after a huge win over McComb.

When walking through the halls, every team feels the support.

“The energy is just amazing. We walk around school and everyone is like 'good game' and 'good luck.' Its amazing,” said Maya Rickle.

“Its awesome. It's not just the teachers and students, it’s the whole community. Having everyone rally together and celebrate wins is awesome,” said Caitlin Elseser.

“We had so many community members at our games. Its just neat to see them all come together and cheer each other on,” said Coach Todd.

This success started from goals, dreams and hard work in the summer, and its grown into a post-season run.

“You can go out any day during the summer and find a kid working to getting ready for their fall sport,” said Pagano.

As these kids etch their names in Liberty-Benton history, you don’t have to go far to find an Eagle supporter.

“Really proud of what our girls have accomplished. Hopefully they both go on to play Saturday. It’s a great week for LB athletics and crazy if all three can come out on top,” said Coach Nichols.

