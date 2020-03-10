x
Landis' name pulled off baseball MVP plaques after 75 years

Kenesaw Mountain Landis was baseball's first commissioner and served from 1920 to 1944.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo,a Joe DiMaggio 1947 MVP Award plaque is displayed at a news conference in New York. The plaque features the name and image of Kenesaw Mountain Landis. A group of House Democrats called Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for the name of former baseball commissioner Landis to be pulled off future Most Valuable Player plaques. (AP Photo/Jennifer Szymaszek, File)

NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis will no longer be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America.

The decision was announced Friday and came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.

No name will go on the plaques of this year's winners. The writers will discuss whether a name should be added in the future.

Jackie Robinson was the first Black player to win the MVP in 1949.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis was the first Commissioner of Baseball.

He was elected to the position in 1920, one year after the famous “Black Sox” scandal, and served until 1944.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this 1938 file photo, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, baseball's first commissioner, is shown at age 78. The legacy of Landis is "always a complicated story" that includes "documented racism," official MLB historian John Thorn said. (AP Photo/File)

Landis was born in Ohio.

