LAKE, Ohio — The major league baseball season was halted just as spring training was beginning. For up-and-coming players, this was a big opportunity to make a leap towards their dreams.

The big unknown is when will sports return? When will baseball season start?

Those are questions on a lot of our minds, especially those athletes anxiously waiting to return to action. For Lake graduate Jayce Vancena, coming into spring training he was very confident in his pitching. With that on hold, he’s staying ready. Training every day.

The 6-foot-6 pitcher said he was excited to make a leap this season, but just three weeks after pitchers and catchers reported to Lakeland, they were sent right back home.

“It's tough because you spend four to five months in the offseason for spring training but at the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. So, I’m treating it like I’m in season right now,” Vancena said.

Vancena is up in Ann Arbor with seven other baseball players. They work out and throw every day.

Their driveway turned into a weight room.

“Troy Miller with the Blue Jays, Ben Kizer was a senior, Jimmy Kerr with the Tigers. So this is it,” Vancena said, showing off their house.

The routine and motivation he has now will be a big advantage in the future.

“The season could start at any point so I want to stay into the rhythm that I’ve developed in the offseason. Stay as ready as possible,” Vancena said.

If and when the baseball season starts, Jayce will be ready to impress because of the work he’s doing day in and day out.

RELATED: Athletic Trainers helping with coronavirus testing

RELATED: Toledo Walleye announce schedule for 2020-21 hockey season

RELATED VIDEO: