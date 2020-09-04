BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Justin Turner is about the make the biggest decision of his life. There is no question, if he returns to Bowling Green, he will go down as one of the all-time greats in Falcon history.

But there are four schools that badly want him to attend their school next year. One of them is right here at Bowling Green. But also, Iowa State, Missouri, and Marquette.

"The process has been pretty crazy," said Turner. "From the minute I stepped in the portal, my phone was ringing non-stop. I came back to all these missed calls. Just talking to so many schools, it kind of got overwhelming at a point. At the same time, it's a blessing that I've put myself in this position to have the opportunity to decide my own future."

Not being able to go on visits during this process has made this even more difficult.

"It actually makes it very tough," said Turner. "In the past, I've met players that take a visit and commit just because of the college experience. It just takes away that personal feel. You might go see a coach and know if what you're hearing is real or not. That might be your make or break moment to where you want to commit to the school. That makes it tough, but it's made me really do my homework on certain schools, follow the track record, and really hear all they've got to say."

Justin Turner is expecting to make his decision coming up this weekend or early next week. One guy that is still recruiting him very hard is Bowling Green State University coach Michael Huger.

