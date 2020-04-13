BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It certainly will go down as one of the most highly anticipated decision in Bowling Green State University Men's Basketball history. Justin Turner is coming back to the Falcons for his final season of eligibility.

Ultimately the decision came down to three schools from major conferences (Iowa State, Marquette, Missouri) and Bowling Green, and as he said on Instagram, he's staying home.

"It was definitely one of the toughest decisions of my life," said Turner. "I really wanted to make sure it was my decision and that I felt like it was the best option for me. I actually woke up, I had the decision two days ago, I honestly just woke up and felt it. I was kind of waiting, because with the last four, these were all schools where they were similar situations, so basically I was just waiting on my gut. I was just waiting on something to confirm that. Then, I woke up two days ago and I just had that feeling and I just knew."

Ultimately, after being pursued by high-major schools, he made the decision to stay with Bowling Green.

"I think it's a little bit of everything," said Turner. "I know what I'm getting myself in to. I know I'm going to be a leader of this team. I know what's at stake. We didn't really get the chance to make amends for that championship loss last year. Part of it is unfinished business. Part of it is I know what I'm getting myself in to and part of it is being that leader and lead them."

Turner will need just over 300 points to become the all-time leading scorer in BGSU history next year. That would pass his assistant coach Anthony Stacey. Bowling green will certainly be one of the favorites to win the Mid-American Conference next season.

RELATED: BGSU's Justin Turner nearing decision on basketball future

RELATED: BGSU's Justin Turner enters transfer portal