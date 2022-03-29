Josh Lindke named Otsego football head coach

Lindke was most recently an assistant coach at Central Catholic. He was also a student assistant for Dino Babers and Mike Jinks at BGSU.

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Josh Lindke will be the new head football coach at Otsego High School, pending board approval in late April.

Lindke replaces Matt Dzierwa who stepped down after last season to focus on his health. Dzierwa led the Knights for nine seasons and they went 21-2 the last two seasons.

He comes to Otsego with a ton of experience in his young coaching career with stops as an assistant coach at Anthony Wayne, St. Francis, and most recently Central Catholic. Lindke was also a student assistant for Dino Babers and Mike Jinks at BGSU.

As passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Catholic, he helped the Irish to a 31-5 record since 2019. Under his guidance, Tywaun Clark threw for almost 3,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.