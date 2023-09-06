Jose Ramirez crushes three home runs, including 200th of career, in big win over Boston

The third baseman hit three home runs and reached a big milestone

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramirez had a big night at the plate against the Boston Red Sox in a 10-3 Guardians win on Thursday. The win completed a three-game sweep of the Sox and pushed the Guardians to a 3-1-1 record in their last three series.

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five runs batted in–the three home runs came in his first three at-bats, and his first home run of the night was the 200th of his career.

He came up again in the bottom of the eighth but grounded into a double play. Steven Kwan was on third and scored before the double play was complete, and the run counted.

Jeff Ellis and Justin Lada of the Locked On Guardians discussed Ramirez’s big night against the Red Sox.

The hosts spoke about how ironic it was that Ramirez’s third home run of the night was off a struggling Corey Kluber, a former Cleveland hero. Lada said, “How many times do you think about what he did for Cleveland and how many magical moments he had like the 17-strikeout night against the Cardinals.” To which Ellis added, “He’s the best pitcher I experienced.”

Kluber gave up seven runs on 11 hits in three and one-third innings out of the bullpen. He was recently moved to the bullpen after struggling as a starter for Boston.

Ramirez's first home run was off Matt Dermondy, who was designated for assignment after the game. In the third inning, Ramirez connected off Dermondy again; this time it was a 91.2 MPH sinker that was up and out of the zone, but Ramirez was still able to connect and hit it a game-high 412 feet to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. Then in the sixth inning, Ramirez hit his third home run of the game off Corey Kluber. An 81.5 MPH curveball hung in the middle of the plate, and Ramirez gave the Guardians a 3-2 lead.

Ramirez had another chance in the sixth to hit his second home run of the inning, but he ended up striking out swinging on four pitches. Ramirez admitted after the game that he was swinging away in his last two at-bats. The Guardians pulled away in that sixth inning, and when it ended, they were up 8-2.

Manager Terry Francona said about Ramirez, “I still get happy for him because I know what he goes through to play and every play, every inning of every day like it’s his last,” Francona added. “You don’t see that many great players play like that.”

Ramirez had been scuffling a bit leading up to Thursday’s game, and Lada said, “It would be great if this (performance) were the start of him going back to who he used to be.”

It was the first time Ramirez had three round-trippers in a game and the seventh time he had homered from both sides of the plate in the same game. The only player in Cleveland’s history to hit four home runs in a game is Rocky Colavito, who did it on June 10, 1959, at Memorial Stadium.

Thanks to his big night at the plate, Jose Ramirez now moves into sole possession of ninth place on Cleveland’s all-time home run list. Jim Thome is at the top with 337 home runs.