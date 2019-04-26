Author: Associated Press | Published: April 25, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — John Havlicek, the Boston Celtics great whose steal of Hal Green's inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. He was 79.

It is with great sadness we have learned that Celtics Legend and Hall of Famer John Havlicek has passed away peacefully today at the age of 79. He will be dearly missed by his Celtics family.



A statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/yqOkZPkbej pic.twitter.com/xlUCKjbKvg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2019

The Celtics said the Hall of Famer died Thursday.

Nicknamed “Hondo” for his resemblance to John Wayne, Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey.

Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award with Boston, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

All of us associated with the Men’s Basketball program are saddened to learn of the passing of Ohio State legend John Havlicek. He had an amazing career as a Buckeye and Boston Celtic. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates. — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) April 26, 2019