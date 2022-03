MILWAUKEE — Joey Wiemer, a Bedford High School grad in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, was named a top 100 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The 6-foot-5 outfielder had 27 home runs and 77 runs batted in for the Carolina Mudcats and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last season.

Wiemer was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Brewers, where he's currently rated as the #2 prospect within the organization.