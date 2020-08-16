Jazz guard Mike Conley leaves bubble for birth of son

Several players have already left the bubble and come back to play after a required quarantine period.

The Utah Jazz say guard Mike Conley has left Walt Disney World to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.

The NBA is currently playing a modified schedule in Orlando, FL which requires players to follow strict rules to ensure they aren't exposed to or spreading COVID-19. Often called the NBA bubble, no fans are in attendance at the games.

The bubble is technically a resumption of the 2019-2020 season which was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA bubble games began on July 30 with 22 teams taking part in round of seeding games in which teams were eliminated before the playoff round.

The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday.

Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length can't be determined until then.

Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.