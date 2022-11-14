Jamaal Brown, former Ohio State basketball captain, dies at 52

Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the the Buckeyes from 1988-92.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University athletics department announced Monday that former men's basketball player Jamaal Brown passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend at the age of 52.

Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and served as a team captain during his senior season.

According to the Ohio State athletics department Brown, a communications major, frequently made stops at local elementary schools to talk to students about life and basketball and the dangers of drug use.

Teammate and fellow captain Tony White described Brown as “a guy who knew how to play the game, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, made jump shots, was a physical presence and a great defender.”

He averaged 9.0 points per game throughout his career and scored 1,139 points.

The Buckeyes made three NCAA Tournament appearances during Brown’s four seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1991 and an Elite Eight appearance in 1992.

Ohio State says Brown was known as the team’s best defender and he typically drew the opposition’s best player. In the NCAA Second Round game against Georgia Tech in 1991, Brown frustrated All-American Kenny Anderson into an 8-for-28 shooting performance which helped the Buckeyes to a 65-61 victory.

The highlight of his playing career was a career-high 29-point effort in leading Ohio State to a 93-85 victory over No. 3 Indiana inside Assembly Hall in January 1991.