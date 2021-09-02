Jake Paul posts farewell to Cleveland following Tyron Woodley fight

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jake Paul said farewell to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

After having spent the better part of the past two weeks in Northeast Ohio, Jake Paul is leaving his hometown.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday -- four days after he beat former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in a boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- the YouTube star and Westlake native said farewell to Cleveland with a series of pictures of himself and his friends on the shore of Lake Erie.

*warning: some inappropriate language and photos in post*

"Goodbye Cleveland.. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to comprehend how crazy this past week was, but thank you to everyone single person who came out to support.. from my neighbors, old coaches, and best friends," Paul wrote. "Y’all are f------ amazing and this is one of the greatest places in the world… I grew up here never thinking I could accomplish anything to coming back home and selling out one of the craziest fights that has ever happened… wow.. Don’t let anyone tell you something isn’t possible and surround yourself with people who want to see you WIN… I love y’all… CLE till I die.."