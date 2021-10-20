Jacobi looking to make immediate impact for Toledo men's basketball

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of those guys they're hoping makes an immediate impact is incoming freshman Kooper Jacobi.
The 6 foot 6 forward is someone who fits exactly into the kind of playstyle head coach Tod Kowalczyk looks for.
Jacobi is someone who can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor and has the ability to hurt you inside the paint and beyond the arc.
"I think he's going to play. I think he's going to play a lot for us," said Kowalczyk. "A guy that is always around the ball, versatile, and can guard five different positions. Clearly a well-coached freshman."
"You got to step it up a notch when the guys are more talented," said Jacobi. "I think working on my game in the summer and even when I got here in the summer is huge. Just getting used to the three-point line and the strength when you drive has just been huge. Really, it's just working really hard is the biggest thing especially when you're younger."