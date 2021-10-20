Jacobi looking to make immediate impact for Toledo men's basketball

The 6 foot 6 forward can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor and can score in the paint and beyond the arc.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of those guys they're hoping makes an immediate impact is incoming freshman Kooper Jacobi.

The 6 foot 6 forward is someone who fits exactly into the kind of playstyle head coach Tod Kowalczyk looks for.

Jacobi is someone who can play multiple positions on both ends of the floor and has the ability to hurt you inside the paint and beyond the arc.

"I think he's going to play. I think he's going to play a lot for us," said Kowalczyk. "A guy that is always around the ball, versatile, and can guard five different positions. Clearly a well-coached freshman."