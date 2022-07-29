'I've been so fortunate' | Longtime PA announcer Bobb Vergiels calls 4,000th game

The Toledo native's career began in October 1991 when Vergiels worked for the Storm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday night, the Toledo Mud Hens lost 6-5 at Fifth Third Field. Yet, fans still had a reason to celebrate despite the defeat.

PA announcer and Toledo native Bob Vergiels called his 4.000th career game.

"It's so cool to be back here in Toledo for number 4,000," Vergiels said. "It's gone full circle."

In 1998, the Toledo voice called his first baseball game and 24 years later found himself in the same seat, behind the same mic.

"I've been so fortunate, I tell people I'm the luckiest guy I've ever met," Vergiels said. "I've been able to do two World Series, various basketball tournaments and was in the National Football League for ten years."

A career full of accolades, which include, setting the bar for one of the most iconic moments in World Series history.

"Before that time, the local announcer never got to do the starting lineups on tv," Vergiels said. "I was the first one to do that and now they do it all the time."

An infectious voice, who almost went silent following a heart attack.

"I almost didn't make it to October 21, 2018," Vergiels said.

Fortunately, Vergiels did and has continued to flourish in a career that has now reached a milestone worth announcing.

"To have that health, to be able to last as long as I have, that's what they real blessing is," Vergiels said. "4,000 is icing on the cake, but the cake itself is the other 3,999."