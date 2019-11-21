TOLEDO, Ohio — In a recent Golf.com article, Inverness Club was 81st on the list of the top 100 in the world. That ranking is up 17 spots from last year's ranking.

The famed club has been host to some of golf's biggest moments. They've hosted four U.S. Open's, two PGA Championships and two U.S. Senior Open's. Most recently, the club hosted the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur.

Here's what Golf.com had to say about Inverness Club:

A marvelous collection of Donald Ross-designed par-4s set the stage for two of Greg Norman's most crushing defeats, the first when Bob Tway holed a bunker shot to win the 1986 PGA Championship, the second when the Shark lipped out putts on two straight holes in a playoff, handing the 1993 PGA Championship to Paul Azinger. A recent renovation has restored Ross features, but also added length to test today's tournament players. Those who think two-shot holes form the backbone of any course will love Inverness.

The club located on Dorr Street will have a chance to showcase itself to an international audience when they host the Solheim Cup in 2021.

2021 Solheim Cup - Inverness Club Inverness Club Selected to Host the 2021 Solheim Cup TOLEDO, Ohio, November 9, 2016- The 2021 Solheim Cup is headed to the renowned Inverness Club, in Toledo, Ohio, the LPGA announced today. Inverness will play host to the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup, pitting the best players from the United States against the best ...

RELATED: After over 3 decades without a major championship, could Inverness host a PGA Major again?

RELATED: Historic Inverness Club hoping for more majors after recent facelift