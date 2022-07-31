'Inspire the youth' | Ohio State football players take part in CareSource ProCamp at Waite High School

200 boys and girls, in grades 1-8, took part in a free youth football camp put on by ProCamps & CareSource.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio State football sits exactly five weeks away from a showdown at 'The Shoe' with Notre Dame on September 3. While the focus for the Buckeyes remain on that season opener, a few players took time out of their preparation to visit the Glass City on Saturday.

"Just want to inspire the youth because they're our future," graduate DT Jerron Cage said.

Along with catching footballs from a few of Ohio State's best, kids also received some guidance.

"Number one goal is to have fun," senior DE Zach Harrison said. "If they come out of this camp saying "I had a great time mom and dad' then we did our job."

Harrison and his teammates shared that feeling as well, celebrating and laughing throughout the day inside Mollenkopf Stadium, while working with the young athletes.

"It's always super cool to come back and be seen as a celebrity," Harrison said. "I remember being these kids' age and seeing Ohio State players and being like 'wow, those are some real football players.' Now, I'm them and they're looking up to me. It's a surreal opportunity, always a blessing to give back."

OSU RB Miyan Williams added "I never went to camps growing up. So, every opportunity I get to work at a camp I do it."

Whether applauding a great play or scoring a touchdown, both Buckeyes and campers, took away something meaningful on Saturday at Waite High School.

"I think the kids are doing really good," Cage said. "They're all working together and working hard. Teaching them skills to basically problem solve, football is a whole bunch of problem solving."

A task Ohio State will be attacking themselves, next week, when they open up Fall camp in Columbus.

"Playing with my brothers, playing with my brothers," Cage said. "I'm looking to forward to playing with my brothers.'

Williams added "Everybody wants it bad, real bad. I'm starting to see it more and more."

Until training camp kicks off, winning off the field, remains priority number one for these players.