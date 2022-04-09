Boxer "Prince" Bell picks up another title in front of hometown crowd

Toledo's Albert "Prince" Bell defeated the Dominican Republic's Nicolas Polanco to pick up another title belt on Saturday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was a raucous atmosphere inside the Huntington Center on Saturday night as Toledo's own Albert "the Prince" Bell headlined an exciting night of boxing.



The undefeated Bell was not only trying to stay perfect in his career but also collect the World Boxing Organization-NABO Junior Lightweight Championship belt.



With the support of his hometown behind him Bell went to work against Nicolas Polanco (20-3-1) from the Dominican Republic.



Utilizing his size and knowledge to help dominate the fight early on, Bell ended up injuring his hand in the 4th round.



No one in the building, seemed to notice though as the “Prince” continued to connect and put on a show.



The fight did go the distance, 10 rounds, but judges all saw the same thing and crowned Bell with the title belt by unanimous decision.

With the win, Bell improved his record to 23-0.

With two title belts over his shoulders, Belle told WTOL 11 what the night meant to him.

“I feel good. A little heavy you know what I mean, but pay the cost to be the boss. Ain’t nothing but a little weight,” said Belle. “Home grown for sure, so they come out to see their champion. I’m one of their favorite sons so I’m going to keep the torch going and going and keep being the trailblazer for my city.”

Belle says he’s looking for a couple more title belts.

Toledo’s own Albert “The Prince” Bell looking to make it 23-0 in front of his home crowd!



Tonight, he’s fighting for the WBO-NABO Super Featherweight Title belt inside the Huntington Center. #PulseBoxing pic.twitter.com/gfTOrULiqR — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) September 4, 2022

MORE FROM WTOL 11: