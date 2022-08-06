Watson returning as Walleye head coach, signs five-year extension

Dan Watson signed a five-year contract to stay in Toledo through the 2026-27 season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dan Watson will be returning as the head coach of the Toledo Walleye after signing a five-year contract extension.

The announcement coming Thursday from Fifth Third Field as Watson and Walleye defenseman Simon Denis threw out the first pitch before the Mud Hens Game.

Watson has been at the helm in Toledo for five seasons, leading the Fish to a pair of Kelly Cup Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.

"I got to say thank you to Joe Napoli and Neil Neukam. They worked hard on this for a little while here and to get five years, I think that just shows their commitment level to myself which I really, really appreciate," said Watson. "Being a head coach in Toledo, it's a true honor. It's a top franchise, I believe, in the ECHL for a lot of reasons."

During his tenure as the head coach, Watson has a record of 227-93-11-27, capturing Brabham Cups in 2017 and 2022, given to the team with the best regular-season record. He also has a 42-29 all-time playoff record.

