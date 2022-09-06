Walleye's Pedersen enjoying return to ice for first time since 2019-20 season

Forward Brent Pedersen has been seeing valuable minutes in the Kelly Cup Finals after being away from the game due to injuries.

ESTERO, Fla. — The Walleye's Brent Pedersen has been enjoying valuable minutes in the Kelly Cup Finals for Toledo after being away from the game for two years.

He got in to five regular season games towards the end of the regular season to meet his playoff requirement, but hasn't played valuable minutes in a long time.

"It's had its ups and downs with the injury and stuff like that," said Pedersen. "It's a part of the game and lots of guys go through it. I'm just excited to be back and able to play again.

The last time he played meaningful minute was in the 2019-20 season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. He has waited for his turn to get a chance and is trying to make the most of it.

"It's been amazing to have an opportunity here in Toledo and play on such a good team," said Pedersen. "Our team's awesome, great guys. It's been amazing for me to come here and be a part of this."

"We expect him to do things below the goal line. He's a big, strong guy," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "He has the ability to possess pucks and get pucks to the net. He came in and did an unbelievable job for us. He was great where we needed him to be great and he'll just continue to get better."

