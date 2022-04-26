Walleye turning the page after controversial calls in OT loss against Cincinnati

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye had Tuesday off to think about a heartbreaking loss in game three of their first-round series with Cincinnati.
The ECHL acknowledged that there were multiple issues with calls in the 6-5 overtime loss. There was a five-minute major penalty called against Jesse Mychan and a five-minute match penalty called against Cole Fraser.
Both led to Cincinnati goals.
“It is frustrating,” said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. “We almost killed off a couple five-minute power plays that they had and the referees gave them the game.”
The other controversial goal was the game-winner in overtime.
Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos knocked the net loose and the Cyclones scored immediately after.
Originally, the referee on the goal line ruled it no goal. After looking at a replay, they changed the call on the ice.
“We’ve gotta rally around this to be honest,” said Watson. “We’ve got a couple teams against us, Cincinnati and another team I won’t mention.”
Game four of the series is Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Puck drops at 7:35 p.m. in the Queen City.