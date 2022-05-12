Walleye sweep Wheeling, advance to Western Conference Finals

Marcus Vela scored a goal in his return to the Walleye from the AHL, helping the Fish sweep the Nailers and advance to the conference finals.

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Walleye are moving on to the Western Conference Finals. Toledo wins Game 4 over Wheeling to complete the sweep over the Nailers.

Marcus Vela returned to the Walleye after spending time in the AHL and he would make an immediate impact on the ice, netting the opening goal of the game.

Marcus Vela makes an immediate impact in his return.



The Walleye take a 1-0 lead less than 7 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/f69f6wL60q — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 12, 2022

In the second period, John Albert and Patrick Curry would add two more goals to make it 3-0 before the Nailers got a goal with under a minute left in the period.

The Walleye hold on 3-1 and get the sweep over Wheeling to keep their playoff run alive.

2-0 Walleye. John Albert from Brett McKenzie. pic.twitter.com/s92DGO9d3A — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 13, 2022

"It's huge. Our guys are tired. There's no doubt about it," said head coach Dan Watson. "I think we learned how to finish teams off, how to win games, tight games, close games in that other series."

"Obviously it's nice to win it in four. I think we've been saying the whole message throughout the whole playoffs from Cincinnati to this one, it doesn't matter when you win it as long as you win it," said Albert.

Now the Walleye will get much-needed rest with the conference finals beginning on Friday, May 20. Toledo will get the winner of the Utah/Rapid City series, with Utah currently leading 3-2 in the series.