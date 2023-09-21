Walleye sign former BGSU forward Gresock

Chase Gresock appeared in 36 games for the Falcons last season, registering 11 goals and 20 assists.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye roster continues to take shape as the 2023-24 hockey season quickly approaches.

On Thursday, the team announced they reached a deal with former Bowling Green State University forward Chase Gresock.

The Powell, Ohio native spent the last two years in the Buckeye State, most recently appearing in 36 games for the Falcons, registering 11 goals with 20 assists, leading to a career-best 31 point total.

Prior to BGSU, Gresock played at Miami (OH) University where he picked up nine goals and 10 assists for the RedHawks.

The 25-year-old forward made his pro debut at the end of last season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

The Walleye will also be under new leadership as Pat Mikesch takes over as head coach after Dan Watson left to be the head coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

Toledo's first preseason game will be at the Huntington Center on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m.

