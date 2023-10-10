Everything you need to know as the Walleye open training camp for the 2023-24 season

The Walleye will be under the direction of new head coach Pat Mikesch, but feature familiar names such as the high-scoring forward Brandon Hawkins.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get your cowbells out Toledo, hockey season in the Glass City is right around the corner. The Walleye officially kicked off training camp on Monday as they begin to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.

With the new season comes a new head coach and some new faces on the roster, but the same expectations.

NEW BENCH BOSS IN TOLEDO

The Fish are now under the leadership of Pat Mikesch who takes over for Dan Watson after six seasons at the helm. Watson is now the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League, but still a part of the Red Wings organization.

Mikesch came over from the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, where he served as head coach and general manager from 2014-22.

He also was an assistant coach at Green Bay under Derek Lalonde, former Walleye head coach and current Red Wings head coach.

Mikesch is eager to get the season underway.

"It builds in me every day," said Mikesch. "We're two weeks away now and you're just waiting for that puck to drop and let these fans be themselves. We want our team to go out and represent them and carry that same sprit."

ROSTER TAKES SHAPE

As is the case with a lot of rosters in the ECHL, there are many new faces that will be taking the ice for the Walleye, but one familiar name is Brandon Hawkins.

The forward from Michigan enters his third season in Toledo and does so as new single-season record holder for goals scored in a season at 39, which he accomplished last season.

"We got a lot of guys that love hockey and want to be here," said Hawkins. "We have a tremendously skilled group and I think that's going to be big time."

Some other familiar names included on the training camp roster for the Walleye include forwards Kirill Tyutyayev, Conlan Keenan and Sam Craggs, defensemen Riley McCourt and Jake Willets, and goaltender John Lethemon.

One of the additions is new to a Walleye uniform, but not unknown to northwest Ohio. Former Bowling Green State University forward Brandon Kruse signed with Toledo for the upcoming season.

The Saline, Michigan native played in 69 games for Newfoundland of the ECHL last season, posting 44 points on seven goals and 37 assists.

"Just being here now, I couldn't be happier and I'm truly blessed," said Kruse.

"We really like where the roster has gotten to," added Mikesch. "We know there will be a lot of moving parts throughout the year, but the group we're going to start with is excited to be here and the pace of practices have been phenomenal."

USUAL HIGH EXPECTATIONS

The Walleye are once again coming off another deep run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, after having advanced to the Western Conference finals last season.

Incoming head coach Mikesch and the players on the roster know the high expectations and they're excited about the group they have to start the season.

"The standard is what we're trying to keep," said Mikesch. "The only way you do that is by bringing in people that want to be part of this culture and want to do things the right way."

"Coming off of last season, the expectations are still high," said Craggs. "Everyone in that room wants to win the Kelly Cup."

GAME INFORMATION AND TICKETS

Toledo has their first preseason game on Friday, Oct. 13 at home against Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. They then go on the road the following day to play the Wings for their second preseason game.

Their regular-season opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 for a 7 p.m. game versus Kalamazoo. The Fish then welcome Reading to the Huntington Center for their home opener on Friday, Nov. 3.

