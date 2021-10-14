Toledo Walleye hopeful to have Hensick for 2021-22 season

Hensick wanted to make sure he could still play at a high enough level to return. He turns 36 in December and hasn't played a game in almost a year and a half.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye have veteran forward TJ Hensick in camp right now on a tryout agreement.

Hensick wanted to make sure he could still play at a high enough level to return. He turns 36 in December and hasn't played a game in almost a year and a half.

In his career, he’s played in over 100 NHL games. He’s also played in more than 650 AHL games.

Dan Watson has said that he hopes Hensick will sign a contract before the season begins, but he wants to give him the time he needs to decide.

“It’s a family culture here and the organization has been tremendous to me since I joined them,” said Hensick. “Excited to be on the ice for sure, but you still want to see if you can play. You don’t want to just be a guy who is on the ice. You want to help contribute and be a factor at least if you’re going to play. It’s a day at a time, a lot of communication with (Dan Watson). I’m grateful for the opportunity.”