The Walleye fan favorite is returning to Toledo for the first time in four years after playing overseas in Japan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fan favorite has signed a deal to return to the Walleye next season.

Simon Denis inked a deal with Toledo after playing three seasons overseas in Japan.

The defenseman played two seasons for the Walleye, with the last season coming in the 2017-18 season.

Coming soon to a rink near you.



Fall 2022. pic.twitter.com/vruFuPuqyS — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) June 16, 2022

In the 2016-17 season for the Fish, Denis had 15 goals and 40 assists in 70 games played.

He was a major part of the roster in his two seasons in Toledo and helped with the turnaround for the franchise.

T-town!! Beyond excited to be back with the @ToledoWalleye after 4 years 🙌🏼. Griffin is the mood of the day after finally getting this announced. My family and I are beyond excited to be back in Toledo! Let’s go!! 🐟 #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/IS6sLxbaNh — Simon Denis • シモンデニー (@skdenis26) June 16, 2022

Denis achieved or tied for defensive single-season and career records during his two years in Toledo.

Since then, more records came his way overseas. Denis has been a staple in the Asia League and was named Best Defenseman and Asia League MVP. Denis, who is Japanese-Canadian, was also selected to play for Team Japan twice and served as an alternate captain during the IIHF World Championships, winning silver.

