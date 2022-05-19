Walleye's Gazzola balancing two jobs outside of hockey

Randy Gazzola helps clients with their investments and also works with his uncle as a distributor for frozen pizzas directly from Italy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the Walleye get set for the conference finals, all focus is on winning a championship, but there is so much more to some of these players than just hockey.

Last week we told you about Gordi Myer becoming a realtor. This week, we learn more about Randy Gazzola.

Gazzola has become one of the top defenseman in the ECHL. This year he was second team all-league. But away from the ice, he’s setting himself up for life after hockey. He’s got his hands in multiple business ventures.

"I got my investment tickets back in Ontario so I help people out with mutual funds and retirement savings," said Gazzola. "In the U.S. it would be like your 401k's and all that stuff."

On top of that, he’s working with his uncle as a distributor for frozen pizza’s directly from Italy. Gazzola and his uncle distribute pizzas from Talia Di Napoli.

"We have a patent technology that cryogenically freezes pizza," said Gazzola. "If you've ever been to Italy and you've been to Naples, it's where pizza was invented. All the dough, sauce, all the ingredients there are the best in the world. All you have to do is heat it up and it's like you're back in Italy."

While he’s got one eye on his future, this championship run with the Walleye has full attention.

"Something that keeps me busy, but at the same time I don't allow it to interfere with hockey," said Gazzola. "Hockey's my priority and these are just things that I like to do on the side. Once hockey runs out, I can step into something that's already built."

"We encourage it as long as when they come to the rink, they're focused on their job here. Their job's got to be number one here and when it's game time their focused here," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "Whatever they want to do outside as long as they're being productive and making sure it doesn't cross over into hockey, I'm all for it."