Milosek embracing backup goaltender role for the Walleye

While Max Milosek hasn't made a playoff appearance for Toledo, it doesn't mean he isn't making an impact for the Fish.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday, The Walleye welcome in Utah to the Huntington Center for game one.

One guy you probably won't see is backup goaltender Max Milosek, but that doesn't mean he won't be making an impact.

Being a backup goaltender when the number one guy is playing well is really difficult, and that's what Milosek is going through.

It's clear that Billy Christopoulous is the number one guy for the Fish and he will start every game as long as he's healthy.

Milosek is a guy that has spent the last few seasons in the southern pro league and hasn't really gotten his shot in the ECHL, but this season he came in to join the walleye and never looked back.

He went 13-3 in Toledo and has made a great impression in that locker room.

"Show up to the rink and just be ready because you never know what could happen," said Milosek. "I want the team to win so whatever's best for the team, if he's playing well then let him play and keep it rolling. Give him some confidence, keep him pumped up and have fun."

"I think the backup goaltender's probably the toughest job and one of the most important jobs to be honest with you," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "They're the guys that have to get out early if guys want to go out early. Stay out late for practices. They put a ton of time in and they also have to be ready just in case, you never know. Max, with his personality, his character, he's won a couple championships already, he knows exactly what to do. Behind the scenes, he's well liked in the locker room and loved by the guys."