Former Walleye head coach Derek Lalonde named head coach of Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced that Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde will take over in Detroit.

The Detroit Red Wings have named a new head coach and he's a familiar face.

Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Thursday that the 28th head coach in franchise history will be Derek Lalonde.

Lalonde isn't new to the organization. His first professional coaching job was with the Toledo Walleye, where he turned the franchise around after taking over for Nick Vitucci, who stepped down during the worst season in team history. In the first season under Lalonde, the Walleye went 50-15-5-2 and fell in the conference finals. It was a 58-point improvement over the prior season.

Lalonde was named 2015 ECHL Head Coach of the Year and the franchise captured the Brabham Cup for the first time with the best regular-season record.

After two seasons in Toledo amassing a 97-35-7-5 record, Lalonde became head coach in the American Hockey League - one step up from the ECHL - and stayed in the position with the Iowa Wild for two more seasons.

Then, Tampa Bay came calling. Yzerman, who was the Lightning's general manager at the time, hired Lalonde as an assistant coach under head coach Jon Cooper. Yzerman would depart the organization not long after to return to Detroit, where he soon became general manager.

Lalonde would go on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who made the finals a third-straight time but lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

With the Lightning eliminated from the playoffs, Detroit was able to interview Lalonde for the job.

"I'm very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach," Yzerman said in a press release. "He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings."

This is Lalonde's first NHL head coaching job. He replaces longtime head coach Jeff Blashill, who took over for Mike Babcock in 2015 and was not re-signed by the Red Wings when his contract expired this offseason.

"I'm thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings," Lalonde said. "I'd like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I'm ready to get to work with our group. There's a very bright future ahead in Detroit."