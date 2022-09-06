Walleye's Hawkins scores his 50th goal of the season in Game 3 win over Florida

Hawkins tied for the most goals in the ECHL regular season with 35 and has 94 points in 71 games played this season.

ESTERO, Fla. — In the Toledo Walleye Game 3 win over Florida in the Kelly Cup Finals, forward Brandon Hawkins scored his 50th goal of the season.

The goal came on an empty netter to help seal a 4-1 win over the Everblades and now only trail the series 2-1.

Hawkins tied for the most goals in the ECHL regular season with 35 and in 71 total games played this year, he has 94 points with 15 goals and 15 assists coming in the playoffs.

After he scored the 50th goal in the win, the puck was saved for Hawkins after the game.

"I'll be the first person to tell you that I can't stand personal accolades or MVPs or anything. I can't stand it," said Hawkins. "But it's special because I get to share it with these guys, that's something I've never done. It was big-time and to get it from 'Henny' [TJ Hensick] too, that made it even better."

