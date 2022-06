In his first season in Toledo, Hawkins scored 35 goals in just 52 games played, tying the Walleye single-season record.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the ECHL's best players for the 2021-22 season has re-signed with the Walleye.

Forward Brandon Hawkins inked another deal to return to Toledo after a big season with the Fish.

Hawkins finished with 35 goals, just one shy of the Walleye single-season record. He also recorded 64 points total all just in 52 games played.

In the postseason, he had 15 goals and 18 assists, leading the league with 33 total points in the playoffs.