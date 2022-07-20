Walleye favorite Simon Denis returns to Toledo, training for the upcoming season

The veteran defenseman has been training for his return to the Walleye after a three year stint in Japan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fan favorite for Toledo Walleye fans is already back in town training.

Defenseman Simon Denis is back with the Walleye for the 2022-23 campaign, and has already restarted his training in the Toledo area.

A member of the Walleye for two years from 2016-2018, Denis left the team to play in Japan for three seasons. But now, Denis is back to try and help a Walleye team that made the Kelly Cup Finals last season, take home the title.

"The guys coming back know how close they were to that cup last year," Denis said. "They know what it means to get that done and there is dreaming of bringing that cup back to this city and knowing how much it would mean to everyone is what drives us, so I know that the motivation is there."

Denis is currently working out alongside other athletes at EAO Sports, with sessions led by Dan Jones.

"They've been preparing guys for the NHL, NFL, MLB for years now, and as soon as I was coming back, I called Dan right away and told him I wanted to begin training there this summer," said Denis.

With a strong workout routine, along with a competitive mindset, Denis knows that he and the rest of the Walleye are ready to go for the upcoming season.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Denis said. "I think the expectations are high for this team, just as they are every year, and this is the year I believe that we are going to bring that Kelly Cup back to Toledo."