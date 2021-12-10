Toledo native Roudebush making strong impression in Walleye training camp

Austyn Roudebush, a Whitmer High School grad played last year mostly in the Southern Pro League and is staying ready in case he gets a shot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo Walleye camp continues, one really cool story is Whitmer High School grad Austyn Roudebush getting a shot in training camp.

The reality is that the Walleye have two really good goaltenders in Billy Christopoulos and Kaden Fulcher who will be the guys who make the roster, but Roudebush has made a great impression.

He played last year mostly in the Southern Pro league and showed he can play at the professional level.

Throughout the year, injuries and call-ups happen so you just never know when you could get your shot, and he's just hoping to make a good impression and be ready if and when he is needed.

"He had a great season in the Southern Pro League and that's typically where we get our guys from if we have injury issues, we need a call-up," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "So I want to see what he can do with shooters from the ECHL caliber outside of his stint in Tulsa last year and he's looked good in camp here."