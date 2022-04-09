Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

Roslovic played in his 300th career game.

DETROIT — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night.

The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4.

Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and beat goaltender Elvis Merzlikins through his pads.

Vrána has 10 goals in just 16 games this season and has seven goals and four assists in his last 10 games.

Detroit defenseman Marc Staal made a perfect pass from the left boards to Sam Gagner at the right front of the net. and Gagner scored on the open side at 17:21 of the second to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Gagner extended his goal streak to three games.

Cole Sillinger tied it 40 seconds later for Columbus and Roslovic notched his 14th goal early in the third before the Red Wings rallied.

Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves and Merzlikins had 34.

ROSTER MOVES

After returning forward Taro Hirose to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, the Red Wings activated forward Mitchell Stephens from injured reserve Saturday. Stephens missed 55 games with a lower-body injury and played his first game since Nov. 13. Stephens assisted on Gagner’s goal, giving him five assists in 17 games. ... Defenseman Jake Walman missed the game with an upper-body injury. … The Blue Jackets placed forward Sean Kuraly in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Columbus opted to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

MILESTONE NIGHT

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin skated in his 500th career game. He is the 50th player in franchise history to hit that milestone and the fifth skater from the 2014 NHL draft to reach that mark. … Roslovic played in his 300th career game.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Ottawa Senators Tuesday night.